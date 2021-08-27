Gauteng police praised for arresting Babita Deokaran murder suspects
Johannesburg – Gauteng police were on Friday praised for arresting seven suspects linked to the murder of Babita Deokaran, the former Gauteng health chief financial officer who was killed in a hail of bullets this week.
On Thursday night the police rounded up suspects in the Joburg South region and arrested them.
Deokaran, who was also a key witness assisting the Special Investigating Unit in its investigation of multimillion-rand PPE tender corruption, was hailed at her funeral which took place in Phoenix on Thursday.
The suspects were arrested a few hours after a candle lighting ceremony in her memory was held for in Joburg, while her friends and family laid her to rest earlier.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura commended the Gauteng Serious and Violent Crimes Unit for the arrests.
The unit operation arrested seven suspects and also recovered two firearms and two vehicles.
“We have lost an upright public servant and I am pleased that SAPS has acted swiftly in arresting the suspects in the murder case of Ms Doekaran. I believe that police will uncover the masterminds behind this horrific crime.
“The corrupt elements in government who collude with rogue business to rig tenders have nowhere to hide. Looters shall not win. We will not retreat,” said Makhura.
