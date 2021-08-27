Gauteng police praised for arresting Babita Deokaran murder suspects

Johannesburg – Gauteng police were on Friday praised for arresting seven suspects linked to the murder of Babita Deokaran, the former Gauteng health chief financial officer who was killed in a hail of bullets this week.

On Thursday night the police rounded up suspects in the Joburg South region and arrested them.

Deokaran, who was also a key witness assisting the Special Investigating Unit in its investigation of multimillion-rand PPE tender corruption, was hailed at her funeral which took place in Phoenix on Thursday.

The suspects were arrested a few hours after a candle lighting ceremony in her memory was held for in Joburg, while her friends and family laid her to rest earlier.