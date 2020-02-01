Johannesburg - Gauteng police on Saturday said they had taken in 87 people regarding the brutal murder of nine Lesotho nationals who were stoned to death in Matholeville, near Roodepoort.

Gauteng top cop, provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela launched a manhunt for the suspects, who are also Lesotho nationals.

The nine deceased were allegedly killed after they were accused of being involved in criminal activities, which attracted police to their illegal mining activities.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza`said the police were working tirelessly to bring those involved to book.

“During the night operation, police took in 87 people for questioning and to establish if they are not wanted for any crimes.The manhunt will continue until all the suspects linked to the murder are located and arrested,” said Kweza.

Meanwhile, Mawela called for calm.