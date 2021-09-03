Gauteng police’s chase of suspects ends in crash, but they still evade arrest on foot

Johannesburg - A high speed chase for suspects who had been allegedly terrorising motorists ended in the suspects crashing into another vehicle near the N14 in Krugersdorp, but they still managed to evade arrest on foot. According to the police, the suspects had been terrorising motorists in Gauteng at the N14 Total Petroport by allegedly breaking into their cars and stealing valuables inside.

Police said they have been monitoring the situation at the affected filling stations for months. In a statement, Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said cops recovered two laptops, one tablet and car breaking implements, as well as an accident ridden Mercedes-Benz sedan, at the crash scene. “Two victims have been contacted and confirmed that their items were stolen at a petrol filling station along the N3,” said Masondo.

“Suspects who have been terrorising motorists at the N14 Total Petroport, breaking into cars stealing items such as laptops, have crashed into another vehicle while being chased by the police along the N14 towards Krugersdorp. “Police have been doing observations for months at both the filling stations. “Video footages of all the suspected vehicles were obtained and this morning around 6am, one of the suspected vehicle, a grey Mercedes Benz sedan, arrived at the N14 South Petroport,” said Masondo .

Detailing how the police operation went, he said the police spotted the suspects who then sped off when they saw the police car. “When the suspects spotted a police car, they sped off and chase ensued. The suspects crashed into another vehicle while driving at high a speed on a yellow lane - a kilometer away from the filling station. “The suspects managed to flee on foot.”