Gauteng residents refuse Covid-19 screening, testing over fake news

Pretoria – The Gauteng Department of Health on Monday appealed to community members to ignore a barrage of “fake news from unreliable sources” and take part in ongoing screening and testing for the novel coronavirus.

Provincial spokesperson Kwara Kekana said individuals were refusing to take part in the screening processes due to a viral video urging people not to get tested.

“The Gauteng Department of Health wishes to advise the public to be vigilant of misleading information and fake news from unreliable news sources, which purport to share valuable insights on Covid-19. Today our screening and testing teams have had to plead with community members who refused to take part in the screening and testing drive due to a misleading video which has gone viral,” said Kekana.

“In the video the public is misled [into] not agreeing to being tested, because the swabs which will be used for the tests are allegedly contaminated with Covid-19. We wish to state categorically that this is not true and we can assure the public that the screening and testing will not expose anyone to Covid-19, in any way.”

Kekana said that as stated by president Cyril Ramaphosa, the screening and testing initiative is aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.