Picture: Zhao Hanrong/Xinhua/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Gauteng residents must brace for yet another scorching day on Thursday as temperatures could reach 34°C in Johannesburg, 35°C in Vereeniging, while Pretoria could reach a maximum of 37°C, the South African Weather Service said. The province has been in the grip of a heatwave since the beginning of the Spring/Summer season in South Africa. The weather service said the hot temperatures were expected to endure throughout the weekend until Sunday, though they would cool down averaging at 32°C before easing at the beginning of the new week.

The weather service said conditions were expected to be fine and hot becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, and there was a high UVB sunburn index expected.

Residents have been urged to keep themselves hydrated and to wear protective clothing in the extreme heat, which can easily cause heat cramps, exhaustion or heat stroke.

Meanwhile, Gauteng is not alone as the weather service also issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions which are expected in places over the central and eastern part of the Northern Cape, western parts of North West, central and western parts of Free State, and northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

The weather service said heat wave conditions were expected over the western parts of the Free State, western and central parts of the North-West and extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape until Friday.

African News Agency/ANA