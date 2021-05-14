Gauteng suburbs dominate drunk driving hot spots - Crime Stats

Johannesburg - More than 26 of the 30 police stations with the most cases of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can be found in Gauteng, the latest quarterly crime statistics show.

The crime statistics for January to March this year show a steep decline of more than 55% in arrests for driving under the influence (DUI), with 8 583 people arrested during the period.

In the same period last year, 2019 and 2018, more than 19 000 people were arrested, while in 2017 just over 16 000 people were arrested.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole presented the quarterly crime statistics, in Pretoria on Friday afternoon.

The crime stats show that Gauteng motorists were the biggest culprits for DUI offences, accounting for 19 of the top 20 offending suburbs in the country.

The police stations with the most incidents were Germiston, Tembisa, Kempton Park, Tsakane and Kagiso.

Top 20 DUI areas

Germiston, Gauteng

Tembisa, Gauteng

Kempton Park, Gauteng

Tsakane, Gauteng

Kagiso, Gauteng

Springs, Gauteng

Randfontein, Gauteng

Vosloorus, Gauteng

Katlehong, Gauteng

Midrand, Gauteng

Norkem Park, Gauteng

Tembisa South, Gauteng

Johannesburg Central, Gauteng

Ivory Park, Gauteng

Mamelodi East, Gauteng

Honeydew, Gauteng

Sebokeng, Gauteng

Eldorado Park, Gauteng

Thohoyandou, Limpopo

Middelburg, Mpumalanga

Rounding off the top 30 police stations was Eastern Cape’s Madeira police station, KZN’s Newcastle police station, Mooinooi in the North West, Knysna in the Western Cape, along with Gauteng’s Sunnyside, Krugersdorp, De Deur, Alberton, Tokoza and Vereeniging police stations.

“Crime detected as a result of police action is usually not reported to the police, largely dependent on the deployment of law enforcement personnel and employment of intelligence,” the crime stats noted.

“The crime is usually recorded after the apprehension of suspects in connection with following offences: illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, drug-related crimes, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and sexual offences detected as a result of police action.”

The crime stats, however, do show a significant reduction in drunk driving arrests, which could be attributed to the pandemic, as the police station with the most arrests, Germiston, had 159 arrests from January through March, while Knysna, the station with the 30th most arrests, had 45 arrests in the same period.

By province breakdown, Gauteng had the lion’s share of the arrests, accounting for more than 44% of the total DUI arrests.

DUI arrests by province

Gauteng – 3824

Western Cape – 968

KZN – 944

Limpopo – 796

Eastern Cape – 610

Free State – 600

Mpumalanga – 388

North West – 367

Northern Cape – 86

IOL