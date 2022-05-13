Gauteng teen dies after being stabbed in school fight by learner allegedly defending his younger brother

A Soweto high school learner has died in hospital following a knife attack at a Gauteng high school. It is alleged that the attacker was defending his brother when he stabbed the youngster.

Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, said a fight broke out between boys at the Thaba-Jabula Secondary School in Pimville, on Thursday. "A Grade 10 learner was stabbed by a Grade 9 boy during break time. He later passed away in hospital," Lesufi said. He said the incident took place on school premises during break time.

"It is alleged that the Grade 9 learner was defending his younger brother from being bullied by the deceased Grade 10 learner. He then reportedly stabbed the learner four times during the fight and fled the scene. The injured learner was rushed to a nearby medical facility by an educator and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries at about 5pm while receiving medical attention," the MEC said. Police have arrested the Grade 9 boy and the Gauteng Department of Education dispatched Psycho-Social officials to the school to provide necessary counselling and support to learners and educators at the school; however parents stormed the school demanding that the learners be released. Learners were dismissed as they had been fighting amongst themselves.

"We strongly condemn the violent behaviour that took place at Thaba-Jabula Secondary School. Accordingly, we always encourage learners to report incidents of bullying so that disciplinary action is taken against perpetrators, revenge cannot be a solution. “This is to appeal to parents to allow schooling to resume on Monday, so that the necessary support is provided to the school community. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased learner," Lesufi said. IOL