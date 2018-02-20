Johannesburg - A high school pupil in Duduza, Ekurhuleni, was found in possession of thousands of rands in fake bank notes, Gauteng police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Harry Manaka said a teacher from a high school in Duduza alerted police about one of the pupils who was in possession of R5 000 in fake R100 notes on Tuesday.

"Police followed up on the information and went to the pupil's house where they recovered more of the notes, bringing the total to R47 000," Manaka said.

"According to the teacher, the pupil had a huge bundle of bank notes. He was released back into parental custody and is expected to appear in court soon."

He said a preliminary investigation showed that someone in the family was responsible for the fake bank notes.

African News Agency/ANA