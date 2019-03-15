File picture: Dumisani Sibeko.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng department of roads and transport on Friday said about 15 vehicles have been impounded and the police would prosecute in terms of the regulations that were promulgated. On Friday morning, the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) and Witwatersrand Taxi Association (Wata) routes were closed. This comes after three people were shot dead and as many as six wounded during recent taxi violence.

Law enforcement operations were currently in progress at the designated taxi routes and ranks in Soweto.

The department said that the six specific taxi ranks and routes will remain shut down until further notice.

On Thursday, Gauteng Roads and Transport member of the executive council (MEC) Ismail Vadi advised Soweto commuters to make use of alternative public transport such as the Metrorail train service or municipal and provincial buses such as the Putco and Rea Vaya services.

African News Agency (ANA)