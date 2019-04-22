South Africa - Johanneaburg - 18 April 2019 - Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane addressed members of the media at the Hillbrow police station on Easter Road Safety Campaign, Nkosi-Malobane lead a series of road safety activations and operations in various crime as part of the Easter Road Safety programme. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, on Monday urged road users to drive with caution as many motorists are expected to be driving back to the province after the long weekend. Gauteng has recorded several crashes and fatalities since the beginning of the Easter Road Safety campaign on Thursday.

On Saturday alone, 68 drunk drivers were arrested while 19 pedestrians were arrested on the Gauteng freeways. At least seven people were arrested for excessive speeding while one driver was arrested for bribery and another for fraud, while about 334 fines were issued.

On Sunday, Gauteng Traffic Police High Speed Unit arrested 11 people for excessive speeding and failing to adhere to the prescribed maximum limit of 120km on freeways.

All suspects are due to appear in their respective magistrate's courts to face charges ranging from reckless and negligent driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, walking on freeways as well as fraud and bribery.

"As the Easter weekend ends, we are anticipating high traffic volumes this afternoon until late at night as a lot of people will be coming back to the province. I am concerned about the number of reported road fatalities that have already occurred since the beginning of this Easter weekend," Nkosi-Malobane said.

"I wish to encourage all road users to be cautions on the roads. I also want to urge our law enforcement officers to continue intensifying road safety activations including roadblocks focusing on unroadworthy vehicles, drunk drivers as these are some of the major contributing factors towards fatal crashes."

Nkosi-Malobane also condemned drivers who undermine the rule of law by offering bribes and committing fraud every time they are in conflict with the law, saying that they must be locked in custody immediately and the law must take its rightful course.

