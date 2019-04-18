Picture: Khalil Senosi/AP/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - A 55-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Germiston Regional Court on Thursday after she was found in possession of two rhino horns. Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesman Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the woman was arrested in Bedfordview in Ekurhuleni during an intelligence operation.

"The joint intelligence-driven operation landed the suspect in detention after she was found with two rhino horns in her vehicle around Bedfordview, east of Johannesburg. Follow up investigations are still ongoing."

Her arrest comes a few days after two men appeared in a North West court for being in possession of 167 rhino horns. Clive Johan Melville, 57, and Petrus Stephanus Steyn, 61, both from Port Elizabeth, were denied bail in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Monday.

They are expected in the same court on April 26.

African News Agency/ANA