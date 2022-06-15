Gauteng woman shot dead inside her car by unknown suspect

Pretoria - A 38-year-old woman was shot dead by an unknown suspect in Olifantsfontein, Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday morning.
According to SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello, the police received a complaint of a shooting at Olifantsfontein and Allan road.
“On arrival at the scene, a blue Hyundai i20 was found on the side of the road, against a palisade fence. An African woman was behind the steering wheel, with gun shot wounds to her upper body. She was certified dead on the scene by the paramedics,” Sello said.
Sello added that the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and an investigation is under way.
Olifantsfontein: Female driver shot dead. She was in her car when a man walked up and opened fire. Motive unknown. pic.twitter.com/huYpeRUSzX— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 15, 2022
“Anyone who may have information about this incident is requested to contact the nearest police station or the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on the MySaps app,” added Sello.
In another similar incident, police are hunting for the killers of a woman, who was shot and killed in Gugulethu on Monday.
Images of the murder scene were posted on social media and claims were that the woman was pregnant, but this could not be confirmed.
It is believed the woman was ambushed by brazen gunmen in NY3A, Gugulethu, just after 2.20pm yesterday.
Police have yet to make any arrests.
Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the circumstances surrounding the death of an unknown female, in her thirties, are under investigation – after she was shot and killed by an unknown suspect.
“An arrest is yet to be made and the motive is yet to be established. Any person with information regarding the incident is kindly requested to contact Crime stop on 08600 10111,” said Traut.
IOL