Gauteng woman shot dead inside her car by unknown suspect

According to SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello, the police received a complaint of a shooting at Olifantsfontein and Allan road.

Pretoria - A 38-year-old woman was shot dead by an unknown suspect in Olifantsfontein, Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday morning.

“On arrival at the scene, a blue Hyundai i20 was found on the side of the road, against a palisade fence. An African woman was behind the steering wheel, with gun shot wounds to her upper body. She was certified dead on the scene by the paramedics,” Sello said.

Sello added that the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and an investigation is under way.

Olifantsfontein: Female driver shot dead. She was in her car when a man walked up and opened fire. Motive unknown. pic.twitter.com/huYpeRUSzX — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 15, 2022

“Anyone who may have information about this incident is requested to contact the nearest police station or the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on the MySaps app,” added Sello.