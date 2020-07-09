'George Mukhari Hospital’s handling of toddler's alleged rape shows failure at all levels'

PRETORIA - The DA in Gauteng says it is horrified by the alleged rape of a 2-year-old girl while in isolation for Covid-19 at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, north of Pretoria. “The hospital CEO Dr Richard Lebethe has now claimed that he only heard about this through the media, although the incident happened in mid-June,” said the DA Gauteng’s Jack Bloom. “The delays in investigating what happened highlight the failure at various levels to take this seriously. The police are giving poor excuses and the hospital sent the family from pillar to post instead of immediate action. According to the family, the (police's) Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) has still not contacted them.” Bloom said it was “difficult to comprehend the evil” of someone perpetrating gender-based violence (GBV) on a helpless child in an isolation ward. “The investigation by the Gauteng health department needs to be concluded soon and real action taken to ensure that justice is seen to be done in this case and extra protections put in to ensure safety of patients in isolation wards."

The family of the girl this week spoke to African News Agency in Pretoria, lamenting that the hospital had treated them with disdain after the incident happened in June.

The toddler’s aunt said an untrue narrative was being pushed, purporting Lebethe had only now learnt about the incident. The aunt said she had been in regular contact with Lebethe, the hospital’s communications desk and other staff, but they could not help the family.

“For the hospital to turn around today and say they do not know about our case, that is a naked lie. The hospital has called me on different occasions. I now know some of their names. They cannot lie about this,” she told African News Agency.

The police in Gauteng on Monday said it had launched investigations into the allegations a 2-year-old was molested while in isolation for Covid-19, as well as allegations the police gave the family the run-around when they tried to open a case at Ga-Rankuwa police station.

“The management of the SAPS in Gauteng has noted the allegations and views them in a very serious light. The acting provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Gauteng, Major-General Johan Ndlovu, has sanctioned an urgent departmental investigation into these allegations.

"The outcome of this internal investigation will guide what happens next,” Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

“We can confirm at this point that a case of rape of a minor was opened at Ga-Rankuwa and the investigation is receiving priority attention in line with the SAPS's resolve to prioritise the investigation of crimes against women and children.”