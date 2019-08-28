Picture: Metrorail

Johannesburg - The Germiston Knights operational railway lines have been closed after violent service delivery protest erupted. Passenger Rail Agency South Africa (Prasa) and Metrorail Gauteng issued a code red or emergency warning on the railway line and urgently closed the lines due to the protest.

"Protesters invaded the station earlier this morning and threatened the wellbeing of our security personnel," said Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani.

Zenani also said there are reportedly tyres burning on the railway track and station has been vandalised.

The corridor lines affected are between Pretoria and Johannesburg as well as Leralla-Eilandsfontein-JHB.

Trains have been stopped in both directions and Protection services activated.

This is a developing story and further information will be made public as the situation unfolds.