The Gift of the Givers has offered its assistance in Boksburg after a gas tanker explosion killed nine people and several others sustained burn wounds ranging from critical to mild. “We have put the services of our partner ambulance, Medi Response, on standby and will fund any ambulances required,” said the director of relief organisation Gift of the Givers, Imtiaz Sooliman, in a statement released on Saturday. Gift of the Givers will also be funding all consumables and general supplies.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Gift of the Givers specialist teams are hard at work to track and purchase burn dressings, antibiotics for when sepsis sets in, analgesia, anaesthetics, pain delivery pumps, cleaning agents, special nutritional feeds, nasogastric pumps and related consumables. These will go to various public hospitals where the injured have been transported to,“ he said. “There will also be non-medical support for fire fighters, health care workers, staff, patients and families in the form of bottled water, energy drinks, energy bars, biscuits, chocolates, fruit.” He said Gift of the Givers teams would provide eye gene for fire fighters.

The organisation’s trucks will also serve as a storage site on the hospital grounds. “All strength to fire fighters, emergency personnel, health care workers and a generous nation,” Sooliman said. IOL