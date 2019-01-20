File photo: ER24

CARLETONVILLE - An eight-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after she was knocked over by a bakkie while riding her bicycle on Coronation Street in Carletonville in Gauteng on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said. When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene, they found the little girl lying next to the road, next to the bakkie. Her bicycle was found a few metres from where she was lying, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

"Paramedics treated and stabilised her on the scene before she was airlifted to hospital with the ER24 Oneplan medical helicopter."

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, but police were on the scene for further investigations, Van Huyssteen said.

African News Agency (ANA)