Add Hope, a powerful initiative that unites KFC customers and staff in the fight against hunger, now feeds over 120 000 children nutritious meals, partnering with 138 beneficiaries across South Africa.

Leading up to World Hunger Day on May 28, Add Hope has been collecting inspirational messages of hope from people all over South Africa and sharing them on radio and social platforms. Finally, the collection of voices will be crafted into one message of hope against hunger, created by South Africans and shared broadly in print, broadcast and social media.

“Add Hope has voices, many voices. The carers, children, leaders, advocates, ambassadors, team members, and ultimately – all the customers who generously donate,” says Thabisa Mkhwanazi, KFC Public Affairs Director for Africa and Add Hope Champion.

“We believe all are voices worth listening to. This World Hunger Day, we’d like to give everyone a platform to share their messages of hope and to have their voice heard. And because it’s all about adding hope to people’s lives, those who send in the most inspiring messages of hope will have the opportunity to donate R10 000 to the charity of their choice.”

The KFC Voices of Hope radio competition will run on three regional radio stations, 947, KFM and Gagazi from May 21 to 28. To enter, listeners can voicenote their message of hope to 063 992 2740 (947), 064 091 1609 (KFM) or 071 892 1297 (GAGAZI). A total of R80 000 will be given out in total on radio.

People will have more opportunities to share messages of hope via video on the KFC Facebook page or follow KFC South Africa on Twitter.





Mkhwanazi says anyone who has ever donated to Add Hope is part of creating hope for South Africa’s children. “The Global Nutrition Report shows that as many as one in five children in South Africa are suffering from stunted growth and learning difficulties. This is a crisis and we have to turn the tide on hunger and malnutrition. Better nutrition has a lasting impact on development, giving the next generation hope by boosting their potential. Every time you Add Hope, and that’s why we call it Add Hope, you actually give a child so much more than food, you give them hope for the future.”

Add Hope raised R49 million in donations in 2017, with every cent of customer donations going towards feeding children. Over the past eight years, Add Hope has raised just over R492 million in customer donations and KFC Corporate Social Responsibility contributions combined since 2009.

Mkhwanazi says, “Add Hope is really about the power of the collective to do something about a major social issue. We’re proud of this unique partnership with our customers and passionate about the cause of hunger relief. The more we can raise together, the more children we can help, making sure hope is stronger than hunger.”

Add your voice and your donation this World Hunger Day and help Add Hope to raise R4 million in May to feed children around the country.

* You can donate online at www.addhope.co.za or in any KFC restaurant in South Africa.