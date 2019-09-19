* This story has been updated



The Gauteng Department of Education confirmed that the incident occurred outside Izibuko Primary School on Thursday morning.

Gauteng police however, later clarified that the incident actually occurred on Wednesday afternoon at around 5.45pm.





Spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said a man and his wife had gone to the school to collect their child, who'd just returned from a school trip.





"As they were collecting the child, a group of men in a minibus approached them and fired several shots at the man, who died at the scene.





"A 12-year-old as also shot by a stray bullet and he was rushed to hospital, where he later died."





Dlamini confirmed that no one else was injured but several cars in the vicinity were left damaged. No arrests have been made but a manhunt has been launched for the group of suspects.





Gauteng Education and Youth Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi is currently on his way to the primary school.





* Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name to 0745573535.



