Gunmen hold Randfontein teachers hostage at school and rob them

JOHANNESBURG: Gunmen gained entry to AB Phokompe High School in Randfontein under false pretences on Friday. They then robbed staff and made away with laptops Staff was also tied up and held hostage by the gunmen who took their belongings.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said two armed men arrived at the school on Friday afternoon and claimed to have an appointment with the principal. “The men held several educators, as well as the principal, hostage. ”Subsequently, the alleged robbers proceeded to take the personal belongings of the educators and the principal, including items such as cellphones, jewellery, money and five laptops.

“It is alleged that the men sought to gain access to the school’s strongroom and were explicitly looking for an employee in charge of the strongroom keys. “The men fled the scene in a getaway car without gaining access to the strongroom.” Lesufi said no one was hurt. Employees would receive counselling.

“We condemn this cowardly act of targeting our schools by criminal elements in our communities and call on the Randfontein community to assist the police in bringing those responsible to book. We call upon law enforcement to apprehend these suspects and bring them to justice,” Lesufi said. Spokesperson for the Gauteng police Colonel Kay Makhubele said that at 2.30pm, the principal was in his office with one of the teachers when two gunmen entered his office and demanded their cellphones, which they handed over. He said the suspects tied both victims with cable ties and told them not to move.

“The unknown suspects proceeded to the other offices where they found the other teachers whom they also tied up. They took the teachers’ cellphones, jewellery, money and the school laptops. “After the robbery, they fled the scene in a grey VW polo with registration number HX 22 JX GP. The registration was tested but found that the suspects used a fake registration number. The community is urged to come forward with any information that could assist the police. Call 011 414 4992, 071 675 7094 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or make use of the MySAPS app.