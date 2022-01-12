Gunmen kill five security guards at Joburg waste depot

Rustenburg - Five security guards were killed when gunmen stormed the Pikitup depot in Devland, south of Johannesburg, the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in Gauteng said on Wednesday. “On Tuesday, January 11, a group of unknown men stormed the depot and shot seven security guards. Four of the workers died at the scene, while the fifth succumbed to gunshot wounds today (Wednesday). Two are still in hospital,” said provincial secretary Bafana Zungu.

Zungu said the union was saddened and shocked to learn of the brutal killing of workers at the Swartkoppies depot. “Firstly, we would like to send our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and further wish a speedy recovery to the two workers. At this point in time, the circumstances leading to the shooting are not known. The workers were not robbed of their personal belongings nor has the city’s property been stolen." He said the union was concerned that workers who were supposed to protect the City of Johannesburg’s infrastructure were themselves left vulnerable to attacks.

“To make matters worse, these workers are not provided with weapons to defend themselves and the city’s property. We are therefore concerned for the safety of hundreds of security guards throughout the city who on a daily basis ensure that the city’s property is protected. “We urge law enforcement authorities to ensure that they leave no stone unturned as they hunt and bring to justice the perpetrators of such evil deeds, which have robbed five families of a breadwinner and many children without a parent. “We further urge community members in and around Devland to work together with law enforcement authorities to ensure that these criminals are brought to book.