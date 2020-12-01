Hawks arrest 31-year-old suspect in connection with maths exam paper leak
Johannesburg – The Hawks have arrested a 31-year-old suspect linked to the leaking of the Maths Paper 2 exam.
The maths and physical science exams have been compromised by leaks ahead of the exam sittings.
This led to an emergency Council of Education Ministers meeting last week and an urgent Hawks probe being ordered by the Department of Basic Education (DBE).
Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said Themba Daniel Shikwambana was arrested last Wednesday and made his first court appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
He was remanded until Monday, where he made a second appearance in court.
According to the Hawks, Shikwambana works for a Johannesburg-based company contracted by the education department to print matric exam papers.
“An investigation into the leakage of other papers is still continuing,” said Mogale.
DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said Shikwambana had been granted bail on Monday and would return to court on January 27.
