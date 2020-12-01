Hawks arrest 31-year-old suspect in connection with maths exam paper leak

Johannesburg – The Hawks have arrested a 31-year-old suspect linked to the leaking of the Maths Paper 2 exam.

The maths and physical science exams have been compromised by leaks ahead of the exam sittings.

This led to an emergency Council of Education Ministers meeting last week and an urgent Hawks probe being ordered by the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said Themba Daniel Shikwambana was arrested last Wednesday and made his first court appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

He was remanded until Monday, where he made a second appearance in court.