Hawks nab alleged fraudsters involved in R6m theft

Johannesburg - The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Germiston has arrested a 43-year-old man wanted in connection with R6m fraud and theft charges in Olivedale, Johannesburg.

The suspect, Edozie Okobi, appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday and has been remanded in custody until his formal bail application on Monday, April 26.

He is facing fraud and theft charges for allegedly creating duplicate email addresses to launder money from a steel pipe buyer, in which money to the tune of about R6m was allegedly stolen.

The Hawks allege that Okobi worked with his girlfriend, who is a co-accused, Angel Tau, 28.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the investigation team recovered an amount of R4m before it could be spent by the accused.

“Further investigation revealed that Okobi and Tau allegedly interrupted and re-directed the steel pipe buyer to their fraudulent email address where they provided new banking details of which an amount of R6 million was transferred.

“Tau was arrested in May 2017 and has since been sentenced to eight years direct imprisonment on counts of fraud and theft.

“A warrant of arrest was issued for Okobi’s apprehension and he was circulated on local and international border movement control as a person of interest on fraud and theft-related matter,” said Mulamu.

He said Okobi would return to court for a bail application on Monday, where he faces theft and fraud charges.

IOL