Hawks raid ANC donor Thulani Majola’s Joburg offices over R77m PPE deal

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks on Tuesday raided the Johannesburg offices of LTE Consulting as part of an investigation into personnel protection equipment procurement.

"The Hawks conducted a search and seizure operation in the Gauteng of the offices of LTE Consulting in relation to an ongoing investigation into PPE procurement," Hawks spokeswoman in the province Colonel Katlego Mogale said.

The South African Police Service earlier this year awarded the company a R77m contract to supply three million face masks to the police to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The company belongs to Thulani Majola, an ANC party donor, and has won a wealth of government contracts in the past decade.

LTE was also embroiled in the failed R2.2 billion project to supply potable water to 55 villages in Giyani in Limpopo province.