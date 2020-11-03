Hawks raid ANC donor Thulani Majola’s Joburg offices over R77m PPE deal
CAPE TOWN - The Hawks on Tuesday raided the Johannesburg offices of LTE Consulting as part of an investigation into personnel protection equipment procurement.
"The Hawks conducted a search and seizure operation in the Gauteng of the offices of LTE Consulting in relation to an ongoing investigation into PPE procurement," Hawks spokeswoman in the province Colonel Katlego Mogale said.
The South African Police Service earlier this year awarded the company a R77m contract to supply three million face masks to the police to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The company belongs to Thulani Majola, an ANC party donor, and has won a wealth of government contracts in the past decade.
LTE was also embroiled in the failed R2.2 billion project to supply potable water to 55 villages in Giyani in Limpopo province.
It recently cropped up in news reports that said the Zondo commission probing state capture was looking into payments to an account linked to Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema, including a sum of R200,000 from LTE Consulting.
Apparently, the raid at the Sunninghill premises is not related to a reported decision by the Zondo commission to look into the financial statements of Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu.
Law enforcement agencies last month told Parliament that they are probing contracts worth two-thirds of the roughly R15 billion state entities spent on procuring material in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.