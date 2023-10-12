Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Hospitals served with notices to cut lights over R30 million City Power debt

City Power has served Gauteng Health’s Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph hospitals with pre-termination notices with the intention to cut their lights for R32 million owed to the City of Joburg. The city’s power utility is ramping up collection efforts as it is owed over R10 billion by residents, businesses and governmental institutions.

“These weekly cut-off operations across the City of Johannesburg are aimed at sending a strong message to defaulters that City Power will not tolerate non-payment. “It is also an opportunity for City Power to recover the revenue it needs to continue to provide essential services to the city's residents and businesses,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena. On Thursday, Dr Arthur Manning, the chief executive of Rahima Moosa Hospital, was served with a pre-termination notice for the hospital’s R7 million debt.

The Helen Joseph Hospital was also served with a R23 million pre-termination notice for its R23 million debt. City Power officials also targeted other businesses and residences in the Hursthill area who owed a further R13 million. Meanwhile, the recently released Census 2022 data showed that there were 1.1 million formal houses in the City of Johannesburg, with at least 1.08 million of the houses relying on and having access to electricity for cooking.