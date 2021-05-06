High-calibre weapons found inside hijacked car in Crown Mines

Johannesburg - High-calibre weapons were found inside a car that was abandoned on the side of the road in Crown Mines.

The car, a silver BMW, had been been reported hijacked.

Inside the car was an AK47, a R4 rifle, 9mm pistols and ammunition as well as two sets of fake number plates.

Spokesperson for the Joburg Metro Police, Wayne Minnaar, said their Undercover Unit officers from the Integrated Intelligence Operations Centre received information from National Crime Intelligence of a BMW with four armed males inside who were planning to commit a crime in the Crown Mines area.

“When officers spotted the BMW and attempted to stop it, it sped off and officers lost sight of it. A short while later the officers saw the BMW abandoned in Amethyst Street, and it was unlocked.

“The officers discovered an AK47, a R4 rifle, 9mm pistols and ammunition as well as two sets of fake number plates,” Minnaar said.

He said they later discovered that the BMW was stolen or hijacked in Edenpark, Alberton in April.

The car was towed to Aeroton Police pound and a case was opened at the Booysens Police Station.

On Sunday, Joburg Metro police officers rescued a Bolt driver from the boot of his car after he was hijacked by suspects who stripped his vehicle.

The officers had received information on Saturday night after 11pm about a crime that was being committed.

Xolani Fihla of the Joburg Metro Police said they received information that men busy stripping a white Nissan Almera with the victim in the boot of the vehicle.

The man had been hijacked at Gandhi Square earlier that day.

An officer went to investigate and saw a suspicious vehicle with two suspects on the lookout.

Fihla said the officer immediately called for backup and the suspects noticed him from a distance.

“The suspects then abandoned the vehicle and walked towards a nearby tavern.

“The officer, who was on foot, tried to call the suspects. The suspects then fired shots at the officer and he returned fire.

“They fled through an open field and continued to fire shots at the officer.

“He followed the suspects on foot.

“The suspects managed to flee as they were jumping from house to house.

“When backup arrived officers searched the area with no success.

“It was discovered that the vehicle was positively hijacked and the victim was freed from the boot of his vehicle,” Fihla said.

The victim was taken to Ennerdale police station where a case of hijacking and kidnapping was opened.

