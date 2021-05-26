High chance of load shedding between 5pm and 10pm tonight – Eskom

JOHANNESBURG – Power utility Eskom has announced that there could be a strong chance of Stage 1 or Stage 2 load shedding between 5pm and 10pm tonight.

Eskom announced yesterday, that there was a likelihood of load shedding being implemented last night, but this was averted as South Africans reduced their electricity usage.

“Eskom request the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is still under severe pressure with the high probability of load shedding.

“With the assistance of the people of South Africa, Eskom was able to avoid load shedding last night.

“Eskom would again like to appeal to the public to help the country get through these constraints by reducing the usage of electricity,” the power utility said.

Eskom said the problem of generation capacity persisted and it was caused by breakdowns in generation units and delays and others returning to service.

“Eskom continues to experience supply constraints. While no load shedding is anticipated at this point, it could be forced implement Stage 1, or if necessary, Stage 2 load shedding at short notice should any further breakdowns occur. This is most likely to occur between 5pm and 10pm in the evening.

“The current outlook of the remainder of the week is expected to improve as teams are working tirelessly to return more generators to service.

“Breakdowns are currently totalling 13 899MW of capacity while another 2 220MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.

“Eskom will communicate properly should there be any significant changes to the system,” said the power utility.

