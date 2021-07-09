Highly decorated deputy police commissioner succumbs to Covid-19

Johannesburg – The SAPS was on Friday mourning the loss of deputy police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi, who succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday. Mfazi was the deputy police commissioner responsible for crime detection at the time of his death.

The SAPS said the officer, who served the police service for 39 years, was a “highly decorated officer”. Mfazi, who was 59 at his time of death, was the Western Cape’s deputy provincial commissioner responsible for corporate services between 2003 and 2008. In 2008, he was transferred to the Eastern Cape where he served as the provincial head for crime intelligence until 2018.

He was appointed to head office from 2018, where he worked alongside police commissioner General Khehla Sitole, who expressed sadness at losing Mfazi. He first served as deputy police commissioner for management advisory services, until March last year, where he was appointed to the same role, responsible for crime detection. Said Sitole: “The SAPS has lost one of its reliable, dedicated and greatly respected leaders in the organisation.

“Lieutenant-General Mfazi led by example and served this country with distinction until his death. “On behalf of the SAPS family, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues." Police said memorial and funeral services details would be communicated later.