Hijacker killed in shootout with police in Alexandra, one suspect at large

Johannesburg - Police in Johannesburg have killed an armed suspected carjacker after an early morning car chase and shootout in the streets of Alexandra on Tuesday morning.

Police said they recovered an unlicensed firearm at the scene and a car which had been reported to be hijacked in Rooihuiskraal, near Centurion.

During the pursuit for the hijackers, police said a six-year-old girl was knocked down by the speeding hijacked car.

They said the young girl had been taken to hospital.

Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the shootout ensued in the streets of Alexandra township in the early hours of Tuesday morning.