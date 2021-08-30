Hijackers kill pensioner, dump body in open veld and make off with her car

Johannesburg - Three people aged between 19 and 26 were expected to appear in court on Monday for allegedly killing a 66-year-old woman for her car. One of the suspects is a 25-year-old woman.

Allegations are that the trio killed the woman for her VW Golf then dumped her body in an open veld. However, police investigation led to the trio being caught in one of the townships in the Free State and charged with murder car jacking and the possession of stolen motor vehicle. Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the deceased, Iris Portgieter, had a red Golf which she used for odd jobs and to also ferry people around.

On Wednesday afternoon, Makhele said, Potgieter’s body was found dumped on an open veld outside Riverside township near Dewetsdorp. She had been stabbed with a sharp object, said Makhele. “Witnesses saw a red Volkswagen Golf driving towards the open veld. The occupants stopped, off-loaded something and then sped off. The police were summoned to the scene and the lifeless body of the 66 year old Dewetsdorp resident from Caroll Street was discovered.” Makhele said investigation led them to a filling station where footage showed two men buying fuel around 4pm whom they believe had something to do with Potgieter’s murder.

He said they also spoke to her neighbours who revealed that Potgieter had left her home to help a client transport a TV. “A 72 hour activation plan was executed police continued with investigation following intelligence drive information from different sources. “On Friday, less than the 72 hours target, the deceased’s car was spotted around Chris Hani and Phase 2 in Mangaung.

“Three suspects, one female and two males aged between 19 and 26, were arrested and the car recovered,” said Makhele. Last week an elderly Free State couple in their 60s died after being beaten to death by robbers who then stole their car. While the woman was killed at home, the robbers took the husband with in the stolen car and his body was found dumped in a house in the area the following day.