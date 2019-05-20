File picture

Johannesburg - Three hijacking suspects were arrested at a Johannesburg hospital after one of them was shot by an unknown person, police said on Monday. Police Captain Xoli Mbele said members of the Johannesburg Flying Squad traced the men to the Vosloorus hospital shortly after a hijacking on Sunday night.

Mbele said shots were fired at the three men by an unknown person while they were trying to block another car with their vehicle in Fordsburg.

"They jumped out of their vehicle and hijacked a Silver Honda Jazz belonging to a 37-year old male. Vehicle was recovered at Turfontein by the police through the help of a tracker with blood stains inside. They also recovered a firearm inside the vehicle," he said.

One of the suspects was wounded and remains in hospital under police guard, while the other two are in police custody. They will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court shortly.

African News Agency (ANA)