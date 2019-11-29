Johannesburg - A family of a foreign national who has been languishing in jail for 12 days without trial is desperate to have him released.
Zimbabwean Muchena Mizias was arrested on November 15 after police ran into him at a shop in Mokopane, Limpopo, and took him into custody.
Hardlife Macala said his cousin Mizias had come to South Africa on November 13 to buy materials for his shop in Zimbabwe when he was arrested and has always used the same border, Beitbridge border post, to come to South Africa without any problems.
He said the police asked for his passport but then asked for time to verify the Home Affairs stamp on it when the travel document was delivered at the police station.
“They asked for his passport and he told them he left it at home. He then called his wife back home who has relocated to Mokopane to bring him the passport. They checked it to see if it was legit and stamped.