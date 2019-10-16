Pretoria - Convicted child rapist, Nicholas Ninow, on Wednesday took the stand in the High Court in Pretoria and tearfully read out a poem he wrote to his seven-year-old victim.
He also apologised to his grandmother and his young son, who was born while he was in prison.
He blamed his actions on his drug addiction. He told the court that he was on crystal meth and CAT on the day of the incident, saying this turned him into a different person.
"My state of mind was not that of a sober person, I wouldn't have done what I did if I was sober," he said.
Ninow was testifying in mitigation of his sentence and he also read a letter he wrote to the family of the girl he violated in a toilet at the Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria last year.