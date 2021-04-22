ID can prosecute former Eskom senior manager for R30m tax fraud, court rules

Johannesburg - The Pretoria Regional Court has ruled that the Investigating Directorate may proceed with fraud and tax evasion charges amounting to over R30 million against former Eskom senior manager France Hlakudi.

Hlakudi had brought an application before the court, arguing that the fraud charges should not be applicable in this matter and should be struck off the roll before the matter proceeds to trial.

The Investigating Directorate argued that Hlakudi intentionally defrauded the South African Revenue Services by failing to disclose his true income, which amounts to an intent to defraud the state.

Magistrate Adriaan Bekker yesterday ruled in favour of the Investigating Directorate to keep the fraud charges against Hlakudi in the multimillion tax fraud case.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the ruling allowed the ID and Sars to proceed swiftly with the fraud and R30m tax evasion case against Hlakudi.

“The ruling handed down in the Pretoria Regional Court allows the ID, working with Sars, to swiftly proceed with the matter of fraud and tax evasion of R30m against former Eskom senior manager for capital contracts.

“The charges relate to his personal tax affairs and that of his companies, Hlakudi Translation and Interpretation cc, Coxinel Chicken (Pty) Ltd and Bon Services Telcom cc. This is for the funds received between 2015 and 2018,” said Seboka.

The case returns to court on May 24.

Meanwhile, Hlakudi is also expected in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on June 1 in a corruption matter worth about R745m, related to Eskom’s Kusile power station.

IOL