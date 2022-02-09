Illegal miner in shootout with police shot dead in Boksburg

Rustenburg - A suspected illegal miner was shot dead during a shootout with the police in Boksburg in the East Rand on Wednesday, Gauteng police said. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said 11 suspected illegal miners better known as zama zamas were arrested and three illegal firearms loaded with magazines were recovered.

"Police officers in Boksburg received a complaint of a person that has been shot in an open field in Boksburg. As the police arrived, they saw a group of suspected illegal miners. More police officers from Boksburg North, Ekurhuleni Trio Task Team, Highway Patrol and Private Security Companies were summoned. "As the police were approaching, the armed group started shooting at the police and a shootout ensued. Eleven suspects were apprehended with the assistance of a police chopper and one suspect was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries," he said. Police recovered three unlicensed firearms and more than 70 rounds of ammunition.

"The arrested suspects will be charged with possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of unlicensed ammunition, murder and attempted murder. They are expected to appear at Boksburg Magistrate's Court in due course." In October 2021, 87 zama zamas were arrested, six gunned down and eight others wounded at Shaft 2 in Orkney, North West during a shootout with the police. They were all from Lesotho, are facing charges of attempted murder, illegal possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition, illegal possession of gold, theft and conspiracy to commit an offence.