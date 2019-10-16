#IMSTAYING launches crowdfunding initiative on BackaBuddy









#IMSTAYING founder Jarette Petzer. Picture: Supplied. A viral post that morphed into a social media movement has now gone a step further, launching a crowdfunding initiative on BackaBuddy in an effort to contribute towards job creation. #IMSTAYING, a group aimed at honouring men and women of all races and all religions loyal to South Africa, came as a result of a patriotic video posted Jarette Petzer, 39, from Cape Town on his personal Facebook page. Since its launch on September 7, #IMSTAYING has morphed into a hub of positivity, with almost 700 000 members sharing unique South African stories, celebrating diversity and welcoming meaningful change. #IMSTAYING on Wednesday in a statement announced that: "With the success of the platform, the #IMSTAYING team has decided to broaden their mandate and are in the process of formalising a NGO to implement a number of initiatives aimed at helping to stimulate the economy through SME businesses and job creation in this sector," the team said. Adding to this was Petzer, who said: “Never did we imagine that the group would inspire a nation as it has, and move from a Facebook page to a powerful movement that seems to now carry the hopes and dreams of our great people. As we move forward it is essential that we take this positive sentiment and turn it into inspired action that seeks to reduce unemployment and help grow our economy. In order to do this we have to formalize #ImStaying into an NGO."

To raise funds for their various initiatives, #IMSTAYING has partnered with BackaBuddy to appeal to South Africans to make a difference.

“It was imperative that we partnered with a reputable company that is totally transparent and properly geared towards helping us achieve our objectives. BackaBuddy was the obvious choice for us given their profile and the fact that I have personally worked with them before to help raise funds. Their level of care and professionalism has always stood out” said Petzer.

With the launch of their first project on the 14th of October, #IMSTAYING has already raised a total of R44 027.41, with contributions coming from 32 donors.

“All funds raised will be used to implement business initiatives in the micro and SME space to open their doors, scale their business or create collaborative opportunities to work together. Naturally a small percentage of funds raised will be used on operational costs. All funds received will be administered by BackaBuddy and will be independently audited and fully transparent.” Petzer said.

He also expressed hopes that the public will continue to support their initiative.

“Each member who contributes to the fund, will have had a hand not only in bringing someone's dreams to fruition, but simultaneously helping to grow our economy. Our members will get to see this grow and unfold in front of their eyes and know that it was all as a result of us coming together as South Africans for a brighter tomorrow.” he said.

To Support #IMSTAYING on BackaBuddy, visit: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/imstaying