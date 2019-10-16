A viral post that morphed into a social media movement has now gone a step further, launching a crowdfunding initiative on BackaBuddy in an effort to contribute towards job creation.
#IMSTAYING, a group aimed at honouring men and women of all races and all religions loyal to South Africa, came as a result of a patriotic video posted Jarette Petzer, 39, from Cape Town on his personal Facebook page.
Since its launch on September 7, #IMSTAYING has morphed into a hub of positivity, with almost 700 000 members sharing unique South African stories, celebrating diversity and welcoming meaningful change.
#IMSTAYING on Wednesday in a statement announced that: "With the success of the platform, the #IMSTAYING team has decided to broaden their mandate and are in the process of formalising a NGO to implement a number of initiatives aimed at helping to stimulate the economy through SME businesses and job creation in this sector," the team said.
Adding to this was Petzer, who said: “Never did we imagine that the group would inspire a nation as it has, and move from a Facebook page to a powerful movement that seems to now carry the hopes and dreams of our great people. As we move forward it is essential that we take this positive sentiment and turn it into inspired action that seeks to reduce unemployment and help grow our economy. In order to do this we have to formalize #ImStaying into an NGO."