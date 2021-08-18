Inmate appears in court for murder of Leeuwkop correctional official

DURBAN: A prisoner has appeared in court, following the murder of a female correctional officer, at the Leeuwkop Correctional facility earlier this month. Thirty-year-old Nigel Marais appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder.

Eunice Moloko's body was discovered in the female toilets at the facility on August 10. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng Phindi Mjonondwane said Marais was sentenced for a count of murder and another of attempted murder in November 2015, for an incident that happened in KwaZulu-Natal in 2014. He is currently serving 18 years imprisonment at the Leeuwkop Correctional facility. The matter was remanded for further investigations.

Marais is expected back in the dock on August 26. Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa visited the Leeuwkop management area following Moloko’s murder. He said circumstances that led to Moloko’s death will be investigated fully.

“Adherence to security procedures is another focal area, which will detail the nature of operations, which led to this catastrophic incident,” he said. Holomisa said it was very sad Moloko was killed in a brutal manner – during the month of August, which is national Women’s Month, where efforts to protect women are heightened. He said this tragic incident sent shock waves through the department, adding that investigators have done a good job and it was encouraging that a suspect has already been arrested.