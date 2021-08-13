Inmate charged for the murder of Leeuwkop correctional official

DURBAN - A 50-year-old prisoner has been arrested for the murder of a female official at the Leeuwkop Correctional Facility. Eunice Moloko died earlier this week while on duty at the Leeuwkop Covid-19 isolation site. Her body was discovered on the floor with her jacket covered with blood.

Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa, visited the Leeuwkop management area where he urged the Department of Correctional Services to work together with the SAPS to speedily probe this tragic incident to the fullest. He said circumstances that led to Moloko’s death will be investigated fully. “Adherence to security procedures is another focal areas which will detail the nature of operations which led to this catastrophic incident,” he said. Holomisa said it was very sad Moloko was killed in a brutal manner during the month of August which is national Women’s Month where efforts to protect women are heightened.

He said this tragic incident sent shockwaves in the department adding that investigators have done a good job and it was encouraging that a suspect has already been arrested. “Investigations must continue so no stone is left unturned in establishing facts that led to her death so the alleged perpetrator of this gruesome deed can face the full might of the law and this will send a strong message that those who attack and kill our correctional officials will face the harshest punishment,” Holomisa said. He said it is disheartening that correctional services had lost a dedicated official with 23 years of service in a brutal manner and has been robbed of one of those it relied upon in its mandate of rehabilitating criminals, which is a difficult task.

“It is saddening to lose a person of this calibre who was contributing immensely towards creating safer communities in the country,” said Holomisa. He said should investigations reveal there was negligence on the part of management in the centre, the department would not hesitate to take tough action against anyone implicated. “We appeal to all people to allow the law to take its course and avoid speculation and apportioning blame without facts,” Holomisa said.