File photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters.

DURBAN - An inter-ministerial committee had been established to deal with Alexandra's renewal programme, the national department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (CoGTA) said on Tuesday. "An inter-ministerial committee has been established to attend to the issues raised with the president. It comprises the Ministers of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Environmental Affairs, Home Affairs, Police, Rural Development and Land Reform," said the department via an emailed statement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Alexandra township - just outside Sandton - on Thursday last week, following days of protest action by residents mobilising using #AlexTotalShutdown on social media.

Amongst other complaints, the residents told Ramaphosa there was a need for housing and problems with illegal occupation of houses and other premises. Residents also complained of poor service delivery, including sewerage flowing through the streets in some areas, and dangerous electricity connections.

Other issues included the proliferation of illegal shacks and other structures in contravention of by-laws and failure to enforce by-laws.

The high crime rate, illegal immigration, lack of refuse removal and illegal dumping were also raised. Residents also said there was a need for economic upliftment in the area.

The statement said the inter-ministerial team would "interface" with MECs from provincial and local government as well as Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

"The inter-governmental forum comprising the three spheres of government will be convened by [CoGTA minister Zweli Mkhize] next week. This week the ministers will meet with the [#AlexTotalShutdown] leaders to discuss the issues, with the renewal of Alexandra being pivotal," said the statement.

On Tuesday, Mkhize met with CoGTA MEC Uhuru Moiloa and Mashaba to lay the groundwork for the forum, said the statement.

African News Agency (ANA)