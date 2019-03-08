Defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Pretoria - Defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will host the first ever engagement session with 200 female junior officers in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on International Women's Day. A statement by her department said the main objective of the session at the Swartkops air force base was not only to commemorate Women's Day and develop a way for the defence force to empower female members, but also an opportunity for Mapisa-Nqakula to get direct insights from the officers.

"It will also provide a platform for female officers to put questions to the minister on her priorities for the department for the year, ventilate all matters of interest pertaining to the work of the department of defence and to gain knowledge of some of the issues faced by female junior officers," it added.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the development of women in the force was one of her priorities.

"However, without knowledge of some of the challenges faced by female officers, my hands are tied," she said.

African News Agency/ANA