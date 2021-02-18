Investigation launched after Grade 7 pupil’s mysterious death

Investigation launched after Grade 7 pupil’s mysterious death Johannesburg - The Gauteng Education Department has appointed an “independent investigative body” to probe the mysterious death of a Grade 7 pupil who collapsed in a classroom at a Soweto school on Wednesday. Sibongiseni Khoza, 7, allegedly felt dizzy before collapsing and dying in his classroom at the Protea South Primary School on Wednesday. Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the appointed independent investigative body was expected to determine the circumstances around the pupil’s death. “Official reports at our disposal indicate that the incident took place on Wednesday, 17 February 2021, in the morning before lunch break. Sibongiseni is alleged to have felt dizzy and collapsed in the classroom shortly afterwards.

“His educator made multiple attempts to help him regain consciousness, while his mother was contacted and transported to the school. Paramedics were also called to the scene for assistance.

“Unfortunately, Sibongiseni was confirmed dead at 12.15pm,” said Mabona.

The department has since sent the psychosocial unit team to the school to help pupils and teachers deal with the trauma.

Meanwhile, Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi paid his condolences to Sibongiseni’s family.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Sibongiseni Khoza right at the beginning of the academic year.

“It is a truly depressing incident and we sincerely share our most genuine sympathy with the learner’s family and his school community,” said Lesufi.

A Gauteng police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

IOL