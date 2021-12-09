Ipid says there is no reason to arrest cop who shot Len Cloete at Muldersdrift lodge

Durban - The officer who shot a Pretoria man in the head last month, is not likely to be arrested. Len Cloete was shot in the head during a verbal altercation with police officers at a lodge in Muldersdrift in November.

It is alleged that he had an argument with the lodge owner and staff and was asked to leave. Police were later called in. In a video of the incident that has since gone viral on social media, Cloete is seen shouting at police. He is naked at the start of the video but later puts on a pair of blue underpants.

He then disarms a police officer. Another cop at the scene fires a single shot that hits Cloete in the head. He falls to the ground. On Wednesday police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, said there was no reason to arrest the officer. Answering questions posed by IOL, Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa, said there was no update in the investigation.

"There is no reason to arrest," Langa said. She also said she did not know if disciplinary action would be taken against the officers. Langa further said she did not know if charges had been laid by officers against the man, and referred IOL to the SAPS. However, a police spokesperson said they could not comment on the matter as it was being handled by Ipid. According to reports, the Cloete family has laid a charge against the police officer. Cloete has also been charged with robbery, assault and malicious damage to property.