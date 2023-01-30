It has become too easy to own an exotic wild animal like a tiger in SA, SPCA warns

Cape Town - The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) says that it is sad that owning a wild animal has been easily accessible and not regulated. This follows after a nine-month-old tigress spotted on video footage roaming in Edenvale on Monday morning has been recaptured.

Speaking to IOL, NSPCA spokesperson, Keshvi Nair said it was far too easy for people to own exotic wildlife in SA. "In provinces such as Gauteng, for example, a permit is not required to keep the animal in a residential area. "This means that it is largely unregulated and it places animals and people at great risk," Nair said.

She further stated that wild animals belong in the wild, not in captivity, and certainly not in a cage in the back of someone’s yard. Earlier this month, Sheba, the eight-year-old tigress that escaped from its farm enclosure and mauled a 38-year-old man, was shot dead, it was confirmed to Gresham Mandy of the De Deur Community Policing Forum. Meanwhile, the Midvaal Local Municipality mayor, Peter Teixeira, said the council was looking at ways to toughen up by-laws on keeping wild animals as pets after the escape and euthanasia of tigress, Sheba.

