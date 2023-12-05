Jermaine Craig’s ‘legacy as an exceptional journalist will endure’, as more tributes pour in

Tributes continued to pour in on Tuesday for Jermaine Craig, the former journalist, media executive and communications specialist, who died suddenly after collapsing at gym. Craig was declared dead at the Sandton Medi Clinic on Monday, according to a statement released by his family. He was 47.

Craig was a former editor of The Star and Cape Argus, was the media manager for the 2010 World Cup Local Organising Committee and a branding executive at Independent Media. He is survived by his wife, Michelle, mom and two children. Craig was also on the Vodacom Journalist of the Year (VJOY) judging panel since 2019. Mapi Mhlangu, VJOY convener said Craig approached the intense task of sifting through over 1,300 entries with precision.

“Jermaine approached this role with unwavering dedication and insight, and it was a genuine privilege to have shared this experience with him,” said Mhlanga. “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to his wife and children for their generous support, understanding and willingness to lend him to us during this time. “It is evident that they truly comprehended his passion for storytelling and the significance of honouring journalists for their invaluable work. Jermaine’s presence will be profoundly missed, but his legacy as an exceptional journalist will endure.”

Tshamano Makhadi, the SA National Editor's Forum treasurer general, remembered Craig from the early 2000s when he was a sports reporter at The Star. He remembered fondly how Craig was the only local journalist who covered a 2003 boxing bout between Floyd Mayweather and Phillip Ndou in Michigan. “In 2003, Jermaine was assigned to cover the fight between boxers Floyd Mayweather and Phillip Ndou in Michigan. This was a big boxing bout of the two champions who were a mirror of each other – born the same year and attended their first Olympic Games in 1996 in Atlanta in the presence of Mohammad Ali.

“It was a big showdown, with Phillip receiving the backing of eminent persons like President Nelson Mandela, George Foreman, Sylvester Stallone, and many others. This fight would have changed the fortunes of SA’s boxing, with Phillip already tipped for the HBO contract. Jermaine knew all of this and was the only SA journalist on that trip … He had all access to both camps and A-listers in the US,” recalled Makhadi. Makhadi said he was saddened by Craig's death and revealed how he had been central in a film documentary about Mayweather and Ndou which was set for release in January. He said Craig was one of the key characters driving the story in the film.

Horse racing operator, 4Racing, said they were saddened by Craig's death, saying his life journey was characterised by dedication, passion, and a profound commitment to his family, and the fields he loved, media and communication. "In the realm of communication and beyond, Jermaine Craig was a true maestro. His impact on 4Racing went beyond the professional; it was deeply personal. His dedication, creativity, and unwavering commitment to our vision made him an invaluable part of our journey. “In his memory, we carry the echoes of his wisdom and the resonance of his spirit, forever grateful for the indelible mark he left on our hearts," said Fundi Sithebe, 4Racing CEO.