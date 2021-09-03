JMPD angry as fitness trainer who allegedly attacked female officer gets R500 bail

Johannesburg - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department has expressed disappointment at the R500 bail of a fitness trainer who allegedly attacked – racially and physically – a female officer last Saturday night. The NPA confirmed Slade Wood, 25, had appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, where he subsequently faced charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for his attack of a JMPD K9 inspector, Gugu Masuku.

According to JMPD, the suspect was driving at high speed in a Volkswagen Jetta when the officer gave chase and eventually managed to stop the motorist. The officer called for backup and went to the motorist, calling on him to wait until other officers arrived. Instead, he allegedly hurled derogatory insults, assaulted and strangled the officer, who was saved by a passing e-hailing driver.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they were not happy with the R500 bail. “The JMPD finds the leniency with which this matter has been handled worrisome as it is not reflective of the serious nature of the offence. “Officers will not be discouraged and will continue to serve the City of Johannesburg with absolute pride and dedication.