JMPD officer accused of killing motorist in road rage incident to hear his fate

Johannesburg - A Joburg Metro Police officer accused of shooting and killing a motorist during a road rage incident was set to hear his fate on Wednesday. Judgment in Bongani Baloyi’s matter was to be handed down at the South Gauteng High Court for the 2019 incident. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID)’s Ndileka Cola said in a statement that Baloyi was involved in an altercation with motorist Seja Lawrence Nkwana. During the altercation, Nkwana died as a result of gunshot wounds to the head, chest and abdomen. Khola said on October 3 2019, Nkwana was travelling with three passengers in a Nissan towards Honeydew.

At an intersection in the Cosmo City area Baloyi, who was driving a Volkswagen Golf, made a u-turn in front of Nkwana’s Nissan, nearly causing a collision, Khola said.

“Both drivers exchanged words, and the accused (Baloyi) fired shots at the deceased. The accused reported himself to police officials he found along the road as he walked away from the scene. The officers confiscated his firearm and he was later arrested,” said Cola.

“According to the post mortem report, Nkwana died as a result of gunshot wounds in the head, chest and abdomen. Upon finalising its investigation, IPID consulted the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for prosecutorial decision, which was granted.”

Baloyi was charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

