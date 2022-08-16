JMPD recovers stolen truck at Joburg chop shop

Durban – Police have arrested three men and recovered a hijacked truck at a chop shop in Lawley, south of Joburg.
"Officers followed up on information received from Crime Intelligence of a house in the Lawley area which has always been linked to stolen and hijacked vehicles," said Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson, Xolani Fihla.
He said information received via crime intelligence, revealed that stolen or hijacked vehicles were allegedly brought to the house to be stripped or chopped.
He said officers observed the house for several days before they conducted a raid where they recovered an Isuzu truck.
“Three males were found on the premises working on the truck which was positively identified as being hijacked. The identity of the vehicle was being altered and tampered with in an attempt to disguise the vehicle so it could be smuggled across the border," he said.
Fihla said the men were arrested and detained at the Ennerdale SAPS station. He said the vehicle and other suspected stolen property found on the premises were seized and booked in at the SAPS Lenasia pound for verification.
IOL