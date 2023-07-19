Joburg CBD explosion: Residents report nausea, headaches, and chest pains

Some of the Joburg residents have reported headaches, chest pains, and nausea since the massive explosion in the city’s CBD. Some of the affected residents residing near Bree Street where the incident occurred told IOL that they have been having difficulty breathing as what smelled like gas reached them.

However, residents expressed concerns about the impact of the explosion on their property. The explosion occurred on Bree Street near Eloff Street, in the CBD on Wednesday afternoon. The street is extensively damaged, water pipes and other structures were suspected to have been damaged as well. Taxis and cars were affected by the explosion.

No fatalities have been confirmed but there are reports of minor and moderate injuries suffered. It is unclear at this stage what caused the explosion but the Joburg emergency department and government authorities have been on the ground for more than three hours to assess the damage and determine the cause. Members of the public who are in the city have been advised to stay away from Bree Street for safety reasons.

Initial reports from the scene showed that several people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. ER24 said the patients were treated for their injuries and later transported by various services to nearby hospitals. So far, medics and disaster management teams have been able to secure and search the area particularly buildings on the same street.

SA Police Service and disaster response team are on the scene conducting preliminary scene analysis. This is the third gas-related explosion in Gauteng in the past seven months. In December, on Christmas Day, a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni killing over 40 people. A tanker exploded after it got stuck beneath a bridge about 100m from the Tambo Memorial Hospital.