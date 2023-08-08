Joburg EMS evacuates 200 from burning building in CBD

More than 200 people have been evacuated from a burning building in the Johannesburg CBD. Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said emergency services responded to the building fire at the corner of Marshall and Phillip in the inner city this afternoon at about 2 pm.

“Firefighters found a four-storey building engulfed in flames and started evacuating the affected people on the fourth floor while conducting firefighting operations. “About 200 people were evacuated safely out of the building, no other injuries were reported during this fire incident and the cause of the fire incident is still a subject of investigations,” said Mulaudzi. He said Disaster Management Officials and other City of Johannesburg stakeholders have been activated to assist the affected families.

Earlier on Tuesday, one person died during a shack fire in Doornkop, Soweto. The fire happened at about 3 am and the body of a 26-year-old man who allegedly succumbed to smoke inhalation was recovered. “No other injuries were reported during this fire incident and the cause of the fire incident is still a subject of investigation,” he said.

Mulaudzi has warned Joburg residents not to leave heating devices unattended to prevent fire incidents. “Joburg EMS have already recorded a number of fire incidents this winter where lives were lost. Residents are encouraged to continue to look after all heating devices while in use and not to leave them unattended so that we can prevent fire incidents at home.