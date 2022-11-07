Joburg family appeals for help to find attacker who assaulted cyclist so bad he required plastic surgery

Johannesburg - The wife of a Joburg cyclist who was repeatedly punched by an unknown cyclist in the Cradle of Humankind area on Sunday, has asked for help to trace the man who assaulted her husband. The cyclist, Clifford Young, was beaten so badly that he had to have plastic surgery.

An apology along with a handshake, which was offered by Young to the man, was not enough to stop the man from beating him. Young’s wife, Sam, took to Twitter to plead for help in tracking the man who had assaulted her husband. She said the man had been part of a group of about 10-15 people who were spread out along the caves road in Kromdraai.

She said her husband had asked the group, who appeared to be assisting someone who was in some trouble, to move aside. Young cycled on, but one of them took offence and chased after Young, and ran him off the road before severely assaulting him. “One of this group took it upon themselves to ride after my husband, tell him to get off his bike so that he could f**** him up.

“When my husband tried to apologize and calm the situation, this person proceeded to run him off the road forcing him to uncleat. “When my husband put out his hand to introduce himself, and apologize again to diffuse the situation, this person proceeded to punch my husband in the face several times, causing serious harm,” she said. Sam has appealed to the public and the cycling community to help find the alleged aggressor.

“If anyone heard this person bragging about his antics or was part of this group please contact me, as this cannot be left with no consequences. “A person can’t just get away with assault. “In the cycling community (someone) must know this person and I would hope would call him out and help us track him down,” she said.

Sam said she was confident that the person would be found and she later said that Young’s surgery went well on Sunday night. “I have had messages from cycling clubs and the chairman of SA Cycling has been in touch. “If I was ever doubtful of cyclists being there for each other, this is no longer the case.

“I am blown away. “Thank you! Your support has made a really crappy day so much better. “We will of course keep the community up to date on the status of finding the man who assaulted Cliff, but I am confident that he will be found and held accountable,” she said.

Thank you to every person who retweeted and spread awareness of my husband Cliff’s assault earlier today. I am confident we will find the person who did this to him.



His surgery went well - the plastic surgeon did an incredible job and he is resting overnight in hospital. — Sam (@theclam) November 6, 2022 Cycling SA spokesperson Cherise Willeit told TimesLive that they were dismayed that a fellow cyclist could act in this manner and condemned the incident. She said they would issue a notice requesting for other cyclists to share information.