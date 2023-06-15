Joburg family appeals for help to save 5-month-old son with rare heart condition

Pretoria - It’s a race against time for a Joburg family who are desperate to raise at least R240 000 which will pay for life-saving surgery for their 5-month-old son who was born with a rare congenital heart defect known as singular ventricle complex. Baby Levi Brouwer was born on January 23, 2023, having only one chamber in his heart instead of the usual four.

His condition cannot be cured, however, it can be managed through a series of intricate open-heart surgeries over the course of several years. Over R1.3m will be needed be for the medical treatment. His parents, Duan, 28, and Cayley Brouwer, 27, received the heart-wrenching news about their son's condition when the wife was still pregnant.

They were given an option to terminate the pregnancy but they chose to give their son a chance to live, however, this decision has placed them under immense financial strain. Since he was born, Levi had his first open-heart surgery at just two weeks old, and he’s scheduled for a second surgery on June 28, 2023. Levi went through his first open-heart surgery at just two weeks old and he’s scheduled for a second surgery scheduled for June 28, 2023. Photo:Supplied Duan left his job in the live events industry to be available for any unforeseen medical emergencies.

"Levi has inspired me to be a better father, son, and husband. Seeing the way my little boy looks at this new world has made me appreciate all of life's beauty anew each day. “Levi wakes up every day ready to learn something new and gets excited every time he hears his mother's voice,’’ he said. Meanwhile, Cayley decided to put aside her professional aspirations to devote herself entirely to her son’s care.

“Levi is an incredible little boy. He takes every challenge in his stride, with a smile on his face. He has taught me and his father what it truly means to be strong and how to go through life with grace and joy in your heart...The love I have for this little boy is immeasurable, and I cannot wait to see all the adventures he gets to have throughout his life,” she said. Realising that the family will need help, Levi's grandfather, Dirk Brouwer launched a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy with the ambitious goal of raising R240 000 which will be needed over the next 12 months for multiple surgeries. Levi's grandfather, Dirk Brouwer with Duan. Photo:Supplied "We are immensely grateful to have had Levi with us for five months already. He is a God-given miracle who fills our hearts with immeasurable joy, happiness, and gratitude. This young, faithful family holds an incredibly special place in our hearts," Dirk said.

Dirk has taken on the responsibility of managing the funds for Levi's medical care. Since its launch, the campaign has already raised over R32 000. To keep help Levi’s family, donate here:

https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/duan-brouwer-5551119742616824877 Alternatively, donate via Snapscan: https://pos.snapscan.io/qr/Baby_Levi